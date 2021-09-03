Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Pattaya gang charged with posing as police to kidnap female victims

Four men have been charged with posing as police officers to kidnap a woman for ransom in Chonburi.

1068

View

Pattaya police arrested the four men on Monday and named them as Pakornkiat Saengpraewpraw, 28, Santi Chanthong, 37, Sukchai Horthongkham, 34, and Natthapol Treesuwan. Investigators are also seeking another suspect, Somphong (surname withheld), who has fled.

Police said the gang – some of whom are former Royal Thai Navy personnel – have kidnapped people in the same manner several times before. All their victims were connected with the drugs trade.

The mother of the latest victim said she notified police after a ransom was paid and her daughter was released.

According to Nidapan (surname withheld), her daughter had gone out to buy beer on Monday when a woman dropped a packet of drugs in front of her. Immediately, two men approached and asked her who the packet belonged to. The men identified themselves as police officers before allegedly taking her to a house where they imprisoned her in a cage guarded by fierce dogs.

Related News

Pak Chong robber offers up an unpleasant surprise

South Korean found hanging in Chiang Mai rental property

Phuket Sandbox not quite the resounding success as expected

On Tuesday at 4am, she reportedly called a friend and said the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 50,000 baht. At 2pm, she phoned her foreign boyfriend and told him the ransom had been reduced to 16,000 baht after negotiations.

The mother said the money was then transferred to the kidnappers, and the woman was released.

She also told press that three other women had been imprisoned in the same place.

Published : September 03, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.