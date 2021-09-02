Phuket Sandbox not quite the resounding success as expected

Phuket governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the sandbox scheme targeted 100,000 tourists in the third quarter but judging by the number of arrivals in July and August, the target may be impossible to achieve.

Phuket closed its borders to domestic travellers due to the explosion in Covid-19 cases across Thailand, while tourists from Europe and the US have kept the country off their travel itineraries because it is listed as a high-risk destination.

However, Yuthasak said the sandbox scheme was successful in boosting local confidence because very few foreigners had tested positive, and most were found at the airport.

Data shows that most tourists spent 11 to 12 days on average in Phuket before flying home. Over the past two months, 366,971 room nights were reserved in Phuket’s 400 SHA-plus hotels.