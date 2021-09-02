South Korean found hanging in Chiang Mai rental property

According to his documents, the dead man was Kim Hwangong, 60, a volunteer who worked with depressed patients.

Muang Chiang Mai police and staff from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital were called in on Thursday morning to check the corpse, which was found at a house in Saeng Petch village, Muang district. No wounds were found on the body.

Prapaphan Tuankruea, 32, said Kim had rented her house since August 6. Neighbours this morning told her they had not seen Kim for a long time, so they decided to break into the house along with a village guard.

Prapaphan suspected Kim had killed himself due to depression. She said he had previously mentioned he felt depressed after help taking care of depressed patients.

Police concluded the South Korean had committed suicide. His corpse was taken to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for further examination.