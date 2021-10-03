Pattaya launches major vaccination drive ahead of November opening

Pattaya’s mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on Saturday oversaw the vaccination drive at Pattaya City Hospital and also led teams to the homes of bed-ridden patients.

He said based on the number of vaccines allocated so far, he expects more than 80 per cent of the Pattaya population to have received both jabs by October 15.

“Pattaya is also vaccinating people who haven’t been listed as residents as well as foreigners and migrants to ensure everybody is protected,” he said.

Related news: