Thu, October 14, 2021

Pattaya launches major vaccination drive ahead of November opening

Chonburi’s tourist magnet, Pattaya City, is accelerating its Covid-19 vaccination drive in a bid to boost herd immunity before the city reopens in November.

The authorities are placing a special focus on elderly, bed-ridden patients as well those with chronic diseases and those vulnerable to infections.

Pattaya’s mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on Saturday oversaw the vaccination drive at Pattaya City Hospital and also led teams to the homes of bed-ridden patients.

He said based on the number of vaccines allocated so far, he expects more than 80 per cent of the Pattaya population to have received both jabs by October 15.

“Pattaya is also vaccinating people who haven’t been listed as residents as well as foreigners and migrants to ensure everybody is protected,” he said.

Pattaya City Hospital is the main venue where AstraZeneca and Sinopharm jabs are being administered to as many as 2,600 people daily.

Published : October 03, 2021

