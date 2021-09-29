Nongnooch Garden Pattaya’s dinosaur valley named top attraction

View
Kampol Tansajja, the garden's director, said apart from the dinosaur valley, the property also has more than 40 different gardens for tourists to enjoy.
He said another 41 life-size dinosaur statues of 30 different species have recently been added in a bid to draw tourists.
“Now we have more than 900 dinosaur statues of 320 species,” he said.
Related stories:
In a bid to promote local tourism, Nongnooch Garden is allowing fully vaccinated people to enter the garden for free from October 1-17. Kampol said the garden is ready to open to tourists under the Pattaya Move On sealed travel scheme.
“We have also implemented measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in line with SHA and Safe Travel standards approved by TAT,” he added.
Published : September 29, 2021
Published : Sep 28, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 26, 2021
Published : Sep 22, 2021
Published : Sep 30, 2021
Published : Sep 30, 2021
Published : Sep 30, 2021
Published : Sep 30, 2021