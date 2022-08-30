Mon, September 05, 2022

Yaowarat Road named one of world’s ‘coolest’ streets by Time Out magazine

Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road was named the world’s eighth coolest street in the latest Time Out poll, which saw pollsters asking more than 20,000 people about post-pandemic life in their city.

Time Out magazine released its list ranking 33 coolest streets last week. The ranking is based on food, fun, culture and community.

The magazine describes Yaowarat as “one of Bangkok’s oldest thoroughfares, with a history that dates back to the city’s foundation, Yaowarat Road winds and curves through Bangkok’s riverside Chinatown.

“Lined with neon signs and bustling day or night, this cultural hub is home to temples, restaurants, markets and legions of acupuncturists and dispensers of Chinese medicine.

“It’s been a street food lovers’ favourite for generations, but lately the area has seen cool galleries and high-end restaurants move in too, keeping Yaowarat as relevant and culturally diverse as the day it was paved.”

The top 10 coolest streets in the world are:

  1. Rue Wellington, Montreal, Canada
  2. Gertrude street, Melbourne, Australia
  3. Great Western Road, Glasgow, Scotland
  4. Yongkang street, Taipei, Taiwan
  5. Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen, Denmark
  6. Karangahape road, Auckland, New Zealand
  7. Tai Ping Shan street, Hong Kong
  8. Yaowarat Road, Bangkok
  9. Oranienstrasse, Berlin, Germany
  10. Hayes Street, San Francisco, US

Meanwhile, Bangkok came in at 51 among 53 top cities in the world in 2022, while the capital’s Ari area was 47th among 49 coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out.

Published : August 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

