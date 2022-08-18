Over 4 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand so far this year

He said the tourism sector has recovered to a great extent after the government eased several Covid-19 prevention measures, including removing the Thailand Pass entry system from July 1.

TAT expects the number of foreign tourists to reach 4.5 million on August 31, Yuthasak said.

It aims to attract an overall 10 million tourists this year, with more than 1 million per month in August and September and 1.5 million per month in the fourth quarter.

Yuthasak expects foreign tourists to generate 625.8 billion baht in revenue for the country this year, while another 656 billion baht is likely to come from 160 million domestic trips by Thai travellers.