August 27, 2022

Ubon Ratchathani gets ready for surge of visitors lured by yearly ‘parading shrimp’ phenomenon

Ubon Ratchathani’s annual “Parading Shrimp” festival is expected to attract hordes of tourists to the Kaeng Lamduan Wildlife Study Centre in Nam Yuen district in September.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced that the annual natural phenomenon is expected to start from September 1 and last until the end of the month.

“Once a year around September, an army of shrimps will march on the rocky banks of Kaeng Lamduan creek on their quest to hunt for food and to avoid being crushed by gushing torrents caused by rain,” the post said.

“These shrimps [Macrobrachium eriocheirum] are referred to locally as ‘hairy claw shrimps’, and they have been doing this march for decades to ensure the survival of their species.”

The DNP said the shrimp will start “parading” after sunset at around 6pm until 10pm depending on weather conditions. When the current is not too strong due to less rain, fewer shrimp will be seen marching on the rocks as most will stick to the safer path underwater, the department said.

To accommodate the surge in tourists, the Kaeng Lamduan Wildlife Study Centre will close at 10pm throughout September and provide tour guides to help visitors navigate the path in the dark. Visitors are advised to carry flashlights and wear facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

For more information, call (097) 212 3951 or (094) 287 4156.

