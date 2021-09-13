Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

This second-phase reopening will, of course, depend on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in each province.

This phase is being launched after the first-phase reopening of four provinces in the South, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani, under sandbox conditions proved to be a success.

Phuket was the first to open on July 1, followed by the other three a few weeks later. Since Phuket reopened, it has earned 1.63 billion baht in revenue, with each foreign traveller spending between 60,000 and 70,000 baht during their stay.

The success of Phuket Sandbox has reinvigorated the local economy and is inspiring other provinces, especially those reliant on tourist dollars, to do the same.