Adventurous Chonburi toddler plucked away just in time

Parents need to keep a watchful eye on their children, especially toddlers, otherwise, something like this may happen.
A mother in Chonburi’s Sri Racha district had just walked to the kitchen behind the house when her two-year-old toddler decided to let himself out of the house.
She had apparently forgotten to lock the front door. Luckily one of the neighbours spotted the boy and pulled him away from passing traffic.
Published : September 27, 2021
