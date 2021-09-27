Tue, September 28, 2021

program

Adventurous Chonburi toddler plucked away just in time

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Adventurous Chonburi toddler plucke...

She had apparently forgotten to lock the front door. Luckily one of the neighbours spotted the boy and pulled him away from passing traffic.

44

View

Parents need to keep a watchful eye on their children, especially toddlers, otherwise, something like this may happen.

A mother in Chonburi’s Sri Racha district had just walked to the kitchen behind the house when her two-year-old toddler decided to let himself out of the house.

She had apparently forgotten to lock the front door. Luckily one of the neighbours spotted the boy and pulled him away from passing traffic.

Published : September 27, 2021

Related News

Saving man’s best friend

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Track-laying work for major railway in Chinas Xinjiang completed

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Songkhla rangers foil poachers’ plans

Published : Sep 27, 2021

SCO "Peace Mission 2021" counter-terrorism drill concludes in Russia

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Latest News

Thai stocks lose ground for 2nd day in a row

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Unveiling the ultimate ‘Thailand J Food Festival’ at Central shopping centers

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Thailand and Germany announce the success on improving safety standard for healthcare personnel in Thailand

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Saving man’s best friend

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.