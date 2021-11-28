Sun, November 28, 2021

Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Garden comes up with yearend bonanza for visitors

As part of the Pattaya Move On tourism project, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden is offering visitors a special yearend deal.

Apart from the 300-baht buy one, get one package, the garden is also offering two tickets for the price of one at 100 baht for a special cultural show and elephant performance at its very own Scala Theatre.

These deals are available until December 31.

Apart from enjoying these special shows, visitors can also wander through several “unseen” parts of Nong Nooch, such as the sky garden, cacti garden and the dinosaur valley to name a few.

Covid-19 prevention measures put in place at Nong Nooch has won it the SHA+ stamp and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Safe Travels certification.

Shows at Scala Theatre are held at 1.30pm daily, with an additional billing at 10.30am on weekends and national holidays. These timings apply from December 1 to 31.

Published : November 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

