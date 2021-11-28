Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Garden comes up with yearend bonanza for visitors

Apart from enjoying these special shows, visitors can also wander through several “unseen” parts of Nong Nooch, such as the sky garden, cacti garden and the dinosaur valley to name a few.

Covid-19 prevention measures put in place at Nong Nooch has won it the SHA+ stamp and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Safe Travels certification.

Shows at Scala Theatre are held at 1.30pm daily, with an additional billing at 10.30am on weekends and national holidays. These timings apply from December 1 to 31.

