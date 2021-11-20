Sat, November 20, 2021

business

EECO aims to attract Bt2.2 trillion investment with NEO Pattaya project

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) is working with Pattaya City of Chonburi province on the NEO Pattaya project with an aim to promote investment and tourism in Pattaya City and Koh Lan, a resort island off the coast of Pattaya, said Sonthaya Kunplome, mayor of Pattaya City on Friday.

“The NEO Pattaya project started in 2018, when I first became the mayor,” he said. “It aims to develop Pattaya City as an economic and investment hub in EEC areas which span across three provinces of Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao. The project will make the city ready for expanding economy, tourism and employment brought about by the EEC investments.”

Sonthaya added that Pattaya City has drafted and implemented the first phase of development plan for 2018 to 2022 which covers five aspects of development, namely economy, society, environment, culture and integration. “The second phase plan, which will be implemented from 2022 to 2027, has already been approved by the EECO. The office aims to attract up to 2.2 trillion baht worth of investment in EEC areas in the year 2022, while currently the total investment in 2021 is at 1.6 trillion baht.”
 

Mayor of Pattaya added that currently the city has ongoing six development projects from the total of 14 projects under the first phase development plan, whereas eight projects have already been completed. “Next year we have asked for a budget of 77 million baht to continue these projects, while aiming to generate up to ten times the investment value in return,” he said. “These projects include the development of tourist attractions in Old Town of Na Klua subdistrict, which expect to attract 1.2 million tourists per year and generate an income of 900 million baht annually.”

Published : November 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
