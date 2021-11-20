EECO aims to attract Bt2.2 trillion investment with NEO Pattaya project

“The NEO Pattaya project started in 2018, when I first became the mayor,” he said. “It aims to develop Pattaya City as an economic and investment hub in EEC areas which span across three provinces of Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao. The project will make the city ready for expanding economy, tourism and employment brought about by the EEC investments.”

Sonthaya added that Pattaya City has drafted and implemented the first phase of development plan for 2018 to 2022 which covers five aspects of development, namely economy, society, environment, culture and integration. “The second phase plan, which will be implemented from 2022 to 2027, has already been approved by the EECO. The office aims to attract up to 2.2 trillion baht worth of investment in EEC areas in the year 2022, while currently the total investment in 2021 is at 1.6 trillion baht.”

