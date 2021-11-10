Special ‘buy one get one’ promotion at Nong Nooch from Nov 16

Kampol Tansajja, director of the garden, said Nong Nooch has adhered to all policies in line with the Pattaya Move On project. He added that since promotions launched over the past two months have proved to be a success, he decided to offer the “buy one get one” deal to help boost tourism in the East.
The director also said the gardens have been renovated and new ones created such as a sky garden, as well as displays of potted plants, cacti, special plant nurseries and even "spotted" plants. The highlight of the garden now is the dinosaur valley featuring more than 60 species of dinosaur.
Visitors can enter the garden under strict safety measures with SHA+ standards and Safe Travels certified by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Published : November 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
