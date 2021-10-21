Pageant beauties grace Nong Nooch

The contestants of the Miss Universe Thailand 2021 travelled to Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Chonburi province to participate in activities with the pageant. All the 30 beauties also took a tram ride through the gardens in different beautifully designed zones, including sky garden, cactus nursery and dinosaur valley zones at the SHA-Plus standards botanical garden.
The 30 contestants will compete in the preliminary round on Friday, from 6pm to 8pm, and the finals on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. More updates are provided and encouragement for these contestants can be sent through every official online channel.
Related news:
Published : October 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021