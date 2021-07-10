Miss Earth Thailand pageant to be held despite Covid scare

As of Saturday, there was still no post on the contest’s online channel about suspension of Miss Earth Thailand due to Covid-19.
According to an online livestream of the audition round on Thursday, the organiser of the event captioned that the contest was being held under strict preventive measures, in line with the government’s requirements.
On Thursday, Miss Grand Samut Sakhon beauty contest reportedly emerged as a new Covid-19 cluster, when 13 contestants and nine mentors tested positive. Also, more than 100 others were found to be at risk.
Published : July 10, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 09, 2021
Published : March 19, 2021
Published : October 08, 2020
Published : September 21, 2020
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021