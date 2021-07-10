Miss Earth Thailand pageant to be held despite Covid scare

As of Saturday, there was still no post on the contest’s online channel about suspension of Miss Earth Thailand due to Covid-19.

According to an online livestream of the audition round on Thursday, the organiser of the event captioned that the contest was being held under strict preventive measures, in line with the government’s requirements.

On Thursday, Miss Grand Samut Sakhon beauty contest reportedly emerged as a new Covid-19 cluster, when 13 contestants and nine mentors tested positive. Also, more than 100 others were found to be at risk.