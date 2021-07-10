Saturday, July 17, 2021

Miss Earth Thailand pageant to be held despite Covid scare

The organiser of “Miss Earth Thailand” has decided to go ahead with the contest despite Covid-19 cases being detected among contestants and mentors of the Miss Grand Samut Sakhon contest recently.

As of Saturday, there was still no post on the contest’s online channel about suspension of Miss Earth Thailand due to Covid-19.

According to an online livestream of the audition round on Thursday, the organiser of the event captioned that the contest was being held under strict preventive measures, in line with the government’s requirements.

On Thursday, Miss Grand Samut Sakhon beauty contest reportedly emerged as a new Covid-19 cluster, when 13 contestants and nine mentors tested positive. Also, more than 100 others were found to be at risk.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : The Nation

