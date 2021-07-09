Saturday, July 17, 2021

Samut Sakhon beauty contest latest Covid cluster as 22 test positive

The Miss Grand Samut Sakhon beauty contest emerged as a new Covid-19 cluster when 13 contestants and nine mentors tested positive on Thursday and more than 100 others were found to be at risk.

In a comment posted on the “See True” Facebook page, a contestant said participants were instructed to take off their masks and do activities without adhering to social-distancing principles.

She also said the organisers did not tell the participants that many had tested positive.

“In fact, we did not want to take part because the contest was being held in a maximum-control province,” she said.

However, she said she could not pull out because she did not have funds to cover the 60,000-baht penalty.

“The contract initially said contestants must pay a 5,000 baht fine if they want to pull out, but the organisers later announced via Line that we will be charged 60,000 baht instead,” she added.

The contest was held in the last week of June.

Published : July 09, 2021

By : The Nation

