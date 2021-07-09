A peek at how Thailand’s healthcare system has adapted to the Covid-19 situation

The DHSS has therefore come up with an idea to turn more than 71 hotels in the capital into temporary isolation facilities, which are actually capable of taking care of infected patients whose conditions are rated as yellow (with moderate symptoms) and green (with mild or no symptoms), he said.

These so-called “hospitels” have more than 10,000 beds for Covid-19 infected people, he said.

“We’ve also resolved to allow private parties to take part in handling Covid-19, especially in Bangkok [where the situation is most critical]. Five announcements have been issued to permit these private partners to support us in terms of pooling healthcare resources,” he said.

After Covid-19 was declared to be a medical emergency, all healthcare facilities, both private and state-run, have begun working together in taking care of Covid-19 patients under healthcare cooperation similar to the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) system, which is practised under the Universal Coverage Scheme (USC), he said.

And to keep up with the changing situation, the NHSO is trying to make its funding for healthcare services provided by healthcare facilities in this same system as flexible and effective as possible, said Dr Jadej Thammatach-aree, NHSO secretary-general.

At the beginning of the outbreak, the overall capacity of laboratories in Thailand remained limited, which hindered the country’s ability to detect new cases of Covid-19, he said.

In response, the NHSO sought to divert the government’s central budget to fund the work of improving the capacity of these laboratories until the active case-finding strategy could be adopted to find new cases and provide necessary healthcare services at isolation units such as field hospitals, whose operations are also subsidised by the NHSO, he said.

Later when the government rolled out its mass Covid-19 vaccination drive to contain the outbreak, the NHSO began offering a new disbursement rate of 40 baht per vaccine injection service in a bid to accelerate and support the expansion of the national vaccination programme, he said.

At the same time, the NHSO also began implementing a new mechanism to boost public confidence in the government’s financial compensation programme for adverse events following vaccination, he said.