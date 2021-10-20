Miss Grand International chief says Phuket pageant will go ahead despite community committee objection

He called out the Phuket governor, the tourism sector and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce for not deciding to make special buses available to transport the contestants. He said the contestants were promoting Phuket tourism but have to rent buses by themselves.

Nawat also said the pageant location was changed because the previous location was “owned by a ‘salim’” (a reportedly ultraconservative/ultraroyalist insult).

A few days later Somyot Pathan, a vice president of the Old Phuket Town community, revealed that the community tourism committee denied Miss Grand International the right to carry out any pageant activities there. He added the decision did not stem from a conflict but from a consensus.

On Wednesday, Nawat went on Facebook again to refer to the sign that said “We Phuket people do not want the three hooves beauty pageant”.