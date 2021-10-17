Sun, October 17, 2021

Reopening of Phuket generates thousands of new jobs

Demand for labour in Phuket is expected to jump now that the province has eased travel restrictions to draw more tourists during the high season, the Labour Ministry said on Sunday.

Citing the Department of Employment’s survey, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said some 15,000 jobs are available in Phuket and at least 10,000 job seekers are expected to apply.

“The demand for labour in Phuket has risen after the province’s sandbox scheme kicked off on July 1,” Suchart said.

“Phuket is set to ease more restrictions to stimulate the economy and welcome both local and foreign tourists.”

Pairoj Chotikasathien, director-general of the Department of Employment, said businesses with the highest demand for labour include convenience stores, souvenir shops, construction sites, hotels and restaurants.

“We have to admit that the Phuket Sandbox scheme has helped create jobs for people to generate income,” Pairoj said.

Published : October 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

