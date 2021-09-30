Phuket bookings on rise as Thailand entry period cut to 7 days

The top five countries of origin for Phuket sandbox visitors are the US (5,792), Israel (5,414), UK (4,740), Germany (3,795) and France (3,646).

Kongsak Khupongsakorn, president of the Southern Thai Hotels Association, said that disease control among tourists on the island has been very good since July. But he lamented that tourist numbers have been low.

He has higher hopes for the fourth quarter, especially if authorities respond to pressure from the private sector by allowing Phuket restaurants to serve alcohol, simplifying entry requirements at the airport, and reducing the required number of Covid tests from three to two.

Kongsak said tourists had already booked 150,000 nights in October – matching bookings for each of the three previous months. He expects October bookings to rise as high as 200,000-250,000 nights as the situation improves.