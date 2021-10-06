Royal Phuket Marina Approved As An Official Pier And Destination For Boat Tours And Yacht Charters For Phuket Sandbox Visitors

Royal Phuket Marina is pleased to announce our efforts have been successful in convincing the local authorities and Phuket’s Committee of Communicable Disease, that Phuket’s SHA Plus+ approved marinas are safe and secure departure points for boat tours and yacht charters, taking Sandbox visitors to enjoy Phuket’s beautiful surrounding waters and islands.

Phuket’s local authorities and marine department have now announced sandbox visitors are no longer restricted to the use of public piers for their tour departures. With immediate effect, Royal Phuket Marina is an approved pier and destination for speedboat excursions operated by SHA Plus+ certified tour boat operators, and day trips aboard luxury yachts.

A pioneer in sustainability in Phuket, the 5 Gold Anchor award-winning Royal Phuket Marina was the first marina in Thailand to switch to renewable energy, using the latest solar technology. It was also the first in Thailand to be awarded the ‘Clean Marina Accreditation’, meeting the strict requirements of the ‘Clean Marina Program’ of the Marina Industries Association.