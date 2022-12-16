Pattaya's proximity to Bangkok and beachside address have transformed the town into a resort of choice for tourists from Thailand and around the globe.

Long one of Thailand's most famous and energetic destinations, Pattaya draws tourists seeking an entertainment vibe, weekend break, holiday escape, and even those – like retirees and digital nomads – looking for a new home. Due to its proximity to Bangkok (about one-and-a-half hours by car), it has become one of the most visited destinations in Thailand.

Now, after the Covid-19 pandemic has faded, the city is reviving. The real-estate and hospitality industries are back on track, with each competing against the other with the freshest designs and most innovative facilities.