Pattaya skies light up with fireworks this weekend
Pattaya skies were sparkling with a beautiful pyrotechnic display on Friday night as part of the two-day 2022 Pattaya Fireworks Festival.
The fest, which features fireworks from four countries, is being held in cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
The show opened with a scintillating 3-kilometre display along the beach, with contributions from Belgium, Canada, the Philippines and Malaysia.
There were also some 200 boats and yachts providing people with a brilliant view.
Police officers, soldiers and local officials were at hand to provide security.