Bhutan’s queen wishes a speedy recovery for Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan on Thursday left a written message wishing a full recovery for HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.
The visiting queen arrived at the hospital’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building shortly before 10am and was greeted by deputy principal private secretary Khunying Chantanee Thanarak and the hospital’s director Dr Chanchai Sittipunt.
Queen Jetsun Pema wrote her message on behalf of the Bhutanese people wishing that the Thai Princess recover from her illness and return to good health soon. She also presented a vase of flowers.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated at the hospital for a heart-related health issue after fainting in Nakhon Ratchasima province last week, according to the Royal Household Bureau.
Queen Jetsun Pema is visiting Thailand from Wednesday to Friday as a special representative of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, according to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that a special prayer was held at Pangri Zampa Monastery in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, on Monday at King Jigme’s command to pray for Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s speedy recovery.
The ceremony was attended by 70 Buddhist monks, members of the Bhutanese Royal Privy Council, senior officials from King Jigme’s Secretariat and Bhutan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as representatives of the Royal Thai Honorary Consulate-General in Thimpu.