Bhutan’s queen wishes a speedy recovery for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The visiting queen arrived at the hospital’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building shortly before 10am and was greeted by deputy principal private secretary Khunying Chantanee Thanarak and the hospital’s director Dr Chanchai Sittipunt.

Queen Jetsun Pema wrote her message on behalf of the Bhutanese people wishing that the Thai Princess recover from her illness and return to good health soon. She also presented a vase of flowers.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated at the hospital for a heart-related health issue after fainting in Nakhon Ratchasima province last week, according to the Royal Household Bureau.