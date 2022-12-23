Speedy recovery for Princess tops Thais’ New Year wish list: poll

Asked “What people want as 2023 New Year wishes”, 90.9% of respondents said they want the Princess to get better as soon as possible.

HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for treatment for a heart-related issue on December 15 after losing consciousness in Nakhon Ratchasima, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

Next on the New Year wish list with 84.9% was health and long life for His Majesty the King, the Queen Mother, and other members of the royal family.

80.4% wished that the Thai economy would improve over the next year, 78.5% wanted to see stable politics, and 76.1% wanted to see all corruption eliminated.

When asked what they want from the government as a “New Year gift”, 37.6% said they wished to see full government reform with a transparent investigation of corruption, 26.7% wanted more economic stimulus campaigns, 12.9% wanted cuts to utility bills and fuel cost, and 7.9% wanted more employment and a rise in minimum wages.

The most popular subsidy measures that people wanted back in 2023 as the Let’s Go Halves co-shopping scheme (50.9%) followed by the We Travel Together tourism scheme (27.7%) and Shop and Payback (21.4%).

The number of respondents to the poll was not disclosed.