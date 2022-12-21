National museums and parks offer free access for New Year holidays
The Fine Arts Department is giving the public a New Year’s gift – free access to national museums and historical parks throughout the kingdom from December 30 to January 2, the department announced.
This includes the exhibit of ancient gold ornaments from the Ayutthaya period at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum in Ayutthaya, which opens on December 30, the department said.
In Bangkok, the exhibit of the auspicious Buddha image of the Front Palace (Phra Buddha Sihing) will open at the National Museum on December 28, from 9am to 4pm daily. Nine other Buddha images will also be displayed in the exhibit, the department said.
The department’s Office of Performing Arts will hold a free open-air Khon display from the Ramayana story in the compound of the National Museum Bangkok from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on December 25. Entrance is also free.
From December 30 to January 2, the National Museum Bangkok will hold Night @Museum activities from 4pm to 8pm.
These will include cooking demonstrations and the sale of discounted books on art and cultural themes.
The night activities aim to showcase the beauty of the ancient architecture of the Front Palace at night, the department said.
On December 22, the National Library of Thailand will hold a seminar on how to be happy in the New Year. An exhibition on New Year celebrations in Thailand will begin that day and run until April 22.