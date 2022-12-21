National museums and parks offer free access for New Year holidays

This includes the exhibit of ancient gold ornaments from the Ayutthaya period at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum in Ayutthaya, which opens on December 30, the department said.

In Bangkok, the exhibit of the auspicious Buddha image of the Front Palace (Phra Buddha Sihing) will open at the National Museum on December 28, from 9am to 4pm daily. Nine other Buddha images will also be displayed in the exhibit, the department said.

The department’s Office of Performing Arts will hold a free open-air Khon display from the Ramayana story in the compound of the National Museum Bangkok from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on December 25. Entrance is also free.