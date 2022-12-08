Mysteries of Thailand’s New Year gift baskets probed by Trade Dept
The Internal Trade Department (DIT) is casting a suspicious eye over the New Year gift baskets being sold in supermarkets all over Thailand this month.
DIT deputy director-general Chakra Yodmani led inspections of the baskets in Bangkok malls on Wednesday.
He said DIT officials have been swooping to examine gift baskets since the beginning of December. They are checking to see whether baskets display the mandatory list of contents, size, weight, quantity, and price. The list must also appear in a font size larger than 16.
Officials are also demanding to see expiration dates on the baskets, which must last at least six months to guarantee safety and quality for purchasers.
Chakra asked buyers to report any shops that were breaking the rules via the 1569 hotline or provincial Commerce offices.
He also spoke to mall operators, who told him that spending on consumer goods has risen since Covid controls were eased and tourists returned, while manufacturers have adjusted to meet the demand.
The DIT has joined hands with malls to set up a festive promotional campaign for consumer goods.
