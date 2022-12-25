Tharae Catholic Community prays for HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha on Christmas Eve

As part of their long-held tradition, residents of the Ban Tharae Catholic community in Sakhon Nakhon’s Muang district gathered at St Michael’s Cathedral at 7pm Saturday for a Christmas Eve mass and procession.

Representatives of the community also staged a play to re-enact the gospel story about three wise men following the Star of Bethlehem to find the infant Jesus in a manger.

After the prayer, the Catholic worshippers entered the cathedral for a mass led by arch-bishop Antony Weeradej Jaiseree, the head of the Tharae-Nong Saeng archdiocese.