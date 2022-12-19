Princess in ‘stable’ condition, says Royal Household Bureau

The Princess – the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali – has been treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for a heart-related issue since December 15.

Doctors said the Princess’s heartbeat is not yet optimal but an angiogram of the coronary artery found no abnormalities.

The team of doctors will continue treating the Princess with medication and machines to assist her heart, lungs and kidneys, while monitoring her condition closely, said the statement.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha fainted on the evening of December 14 while training her dogs for a contest in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima. She was given first aid at Pak Chong Nana hospital before being airlifted to the hospital in Bangkok.

People have poured into the lobby of the hospital’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building for the past few days to leave tributes and pray for the Princess.