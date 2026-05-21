TMD warns of rain across 60-70% of Thailand as Bangkok hits 37°C

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Thursday (May 21, 2026) that Thailand would continue to see rainfall over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain in some areas and very heavy rain in parts of the South’s west coast.

The conditions were caused by a fairly strong southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over the lower North and upper Northeast.

People were advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, especially on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas, and to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.