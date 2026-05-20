Hitachi and Astemo plan AI platform for autonomous vehicles

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2026
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Jiji Press
Hitachi and Astemo plan AI platform for autonomous vehicles

The Japanese partners are combining Hitachi’s digital twin expertise with Astemo’s vehicle control know-how to speed AI work for self-driving cars.

  • Hitachi and auto parts maker Astemo are partnering to create an AI development platform for autonomous vehicles.
  • The platform is targeted for completion by the end of March 2027 and is intended to accelerate development.
  • The collaboration will combine Hitachi's "digital twin" technology with Astemo's vehicle control systems.
  • The partners plan to make the resulting technology available to other companies in the future.

Japanese machinery manufacturer Hitachi Ltd. and Astemo Ltd., an auto parts maker, said on Wednesday (May 20) they had joined forces to develop artificial intelligence for autonomous vehicles.

Astemo, which is affiliated with Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., will work with Hitachi to create an AI development platform by the end of March 2027. The companies aim to use the platform to accelerate related development efforts.

The partners also plan to make the technology available to other companies in the future.

Under the collaboration, Hitachi will contribute its “digital twin” technology, which produces virtual representations of real-world environments, while Astemo will provide its vehicle control technologies. The two companies also intend to use autonomous AI agents to automate development processes.

Hitachi and Astemo plan AI platform for autonomous vehicles

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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