Hitachi and Astemo plan AI platform for autonomous vehicles

Japanese machinery manufacturer Hitachi Ltd. and Astemo Ltd., an auto parts maker, said on Wednesday (May 20) they had joined forces to develop artificial intelligence for autonomous vehicles.
Astemo, which is affiliated with Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., will work with Hitachi to create an AI development platform by the end of March 2027. The companies aim to use the platform to accelerate related development efforts.
The partners also plan to make the technology available to other companies in the future.
Under the collaboration, Hitachi will contribute its “digital twin” technology, which produces virtual representations of real-world environments, while Astemo will provide its vehicle control technologies. The two companies also intend to use autonomous AI agents to automate development processes.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]