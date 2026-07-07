Liver fluke infections in Maha Sarakham prompt urgent health action

Chumpit Dejarath, governor of Maha Sarakham, chaired a meeting to discuss plans for the “New Generation Isan People Free from Liver Fluke and Cholangiocarcinoma” event.

It was attended by Dr Danai Wangboonchai, manager of the Media, Arts and Culture for Health Promotion Programme at the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), and Associate Professor Dr Nittaya Wannakit, vice-president for student development and corporate image at Mahasarakham University, along with officials from the Mahasarakham Provincial Public Health Office, on Monday (July 6, 2026), at Maha Sarakham Provincial Hall.

During the meeting, Suksan Sirisuriyasunthorn, head of the communicable disease control group at the Mahasarakham Provincial Public Health Office, presented the situation of liver fluke spread in Maha Sarakham province.

Screening of 20,000 residents found an infection rate of about 11%.

Screening was also conducted among more than 12,700 new students at Mahasarakham University who enrolled in the 2026 academic year, finding 4,233 infected with liver fluke, or 33%.

Screening of 1,922 new students at Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University found 380 cases, or 19%.