Thailand tightens Ebola screening as no suspected cases detected

Dr Anek Mungaomklang, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), told Bangkokbiznews in an interview on Tuesday (June 2, 2026) about Thailand’s efforts to block Ebola infections, after the DDC opened its department-level Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

He said travellers whose journeys originated in the two countries designated as Ebola-infected zones for a dangerous communicable disease, DR Congo and Uganda, numbered 19 on Monday (May 25, 2026), before measures requiring all arrivals to be quarantined even if they had no symptoms.

After compulsory quarantine was announced on Wednesday (May 27, 2026), the number fell to just one, or none on some days, averaging about one a day.

Overall, since Wednesday (May 20, 2026), when Thailand raised its Ebola surveillance measures, 69 people have been placed under measures ranging from observation to quarantine.

Of these, 41 have left Thailand, while 24 remain under observation because they entered the country before compulsory quarantine was imposed.

At the quarantine centre at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, four people who travelled from the two countries and did not have symptoms are in quarantine, and none has shown symptoms.

“Thailand currently has no suspected Ebola patients or patients under investigation (PUI).

Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute has 58 rooms available, and only four are in use.