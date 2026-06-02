Kenya protests US Ebola quarantine centre plan

Hundreds of residents in central Kenya have protested against a US-backed plan to set up an Ebola quarantine facility at a local military base, as a fast-moving outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to alarm health authorities.

The protest took place in Nanyuki, a town in central Kenya near Laikipia Air Base, where the proposed 50-bed facility would be located.

The site is intended to isolate and monitor American citizens who may have been exposed to Ebola while working in Africa, rather than sending them back to the United States for quarantine.

The plan has triggered anger among local residents, who fear the facility could bring a deadly virus closer to their communities.





Protesters block roads near air base

Most of the protesters were young people from Nanyuki.

They blew whistles, blocked major roads and set fire to barriers near routes leading towards Laikipia Air Base.

The protest caused tension in the town, with local businesses closing temporarily for safety reasons.

The unrest followed a temporary order by Kenya’s High Court suspending the quarantine plan and the entry of foreign patients while a legal challenge is considered.

However, residents said they had seen US military C-130 transport aircraft flying in and out of the base over the weekend, fuelling suspicion that preparations were continuing despite the court order.

The protest reflected wider anger among local communities and officials in Laikipia, who have questioned why people potentially exposed to Ebola should be quarantined in Kenya if Washington is reluctant to bring them back to the United States.