ASEAN Factories Defy Slump as May PMI Hits Three-Month High

A robust surge in domestic orders drives the ASEAN Manufacturing PMI to 51.5, ending a three-month slowdown despite persistent global trade disruptions.



Operating conditions across the Southeast Asian manufacturing sector improved at an accelerated pace in May, snapping a consecutive monthly slowdown that has plagued the region since February.

According to the latest report released on Tuesday by S&P Global, the headline ASEAN Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) ticked up to 51.5 in May from 50.7 in April.

Registering above the neutral 50.0 threshold for the eleventh successive month, the latest figure signals a moderate and stronger health improvement across the region's production sector, successfully halting a three-month decelerating trend.



The turnaround was heavily anchored by a solid and historically strong expansion in new orders, which accelerated to a three-month high.

This surge in domestic demand effectively counterbalanced a distinct contraction in international trade, as export sales declined for a third consecutive month at the fastest pace recorded since September 2024.

Bilateral Divergence: Vietnam and Thailand Lead the Pack

A closer look at the national data reveals a highly uneven recovery across the ASEAN bloc, with Vietnam and Thailand emerging as the primary engines of regional growth.



Vietnam booked the strongest manufacturing performance in the region, with its headline PMI climbing to 52.8. Thailand followed closely behind, posting a robust reading of 52.6.

