ASEAN Factories Defy Slump as May PMI Hits Three-Month High

A robust surge in domestic orders drives the ASEAN Manufacturing PMI to 51.5, ending a three-month slowdown despite persistent global trade disruptions.
Operating conditions across the Southeast Asian manufacturing sector improved at an accelerated pace in May, snapping a consecutive monthly slowdown that has plagued the region since February.
According to the latest report released on Tuesday by S&P Global, the headline ASEAN Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) ticked up to 51.5 in May from 50.7 in April.
Registering above the neutral 50.0 threshold for the eleventh successive month, the latest figure signals a moderate and stronger health improvement across the region's production sector, successfully halting a three-month decelerating trend.
The turnaround was heavily anchored by a solid and historically strong expansion in new orders, which accelerated to a three-month high.
This surge in domestic demand effectively counterbalanced a distinct contraction in international trade, as export sales declined for a third consecutive month at the fastest pace recorded since September 2024.
Bilateral Divergence: Vietnam and Thailand Lead the Pack
A closer look at the national data reveals a highly uneven recovery across the ASEAN bloc, with Vietnam and Thailand emerging as the primary engines of regional growth.
Vietnam booked the strongest manufacturing performance in the region, with its headline PMI climbing to 52.8. Thailand followed closely behind, posting a robust reading of 52.6.
Factory output in both nations accelerated sharply as manufacturers ramped up assembly lines to clear mounting backlogs. Elsewhere, the Philippines and Indonesia maintained steady, positive expansionary trajectories.
Conversely, regional growth was dragged down by lingering weakness in Malaysia and Myanmar. Malaysia’s manufacturing sector hovered just inside contraction territory with an index score of 49.9, while Myanmar's factory activity shrank further to 49.3, underscoring ongoing domestic and structural hurdles.
Supply Chains Plunder Inventories Amid Delays
To sustain accelerated production schedules, ASEAN firms increased their purchasing activity at a rate broadly aligned with new order inflows. However, logistics remained a major operational bottleneck.
Though vendor performance deteriorated to the least extent seen in nine months, suppliers' delivery times continued to lengthen. Faced with persistent shipping delays, manufacturers increasingly relied on their existing stockpiles to fulfil urgent production mandates.
Consequently, pre-production inventories (stocks of purchases) and finished goods inventories fell further, though the rate of depletion remained marginal.
Geopolitical Headwinds and Employment Caution
Despite the revival in output, structural risks continue to cloud the medium-term outlook. Severe inflationary pressures remain a dominant theme across the industrial landscape.
While both input cost burdens and output charges rose at slightly weaker rates compared to April, overall price pressures remained substantial and historically marked.
This persistent inflation, combined with broader economic uncertainties, has made regional manufacturers highly hesitant to expand their payrolls. Employment metrics dipped slightly in May, reflecting a widespread cautious approach to overhead costs.
"ASEAN manufacturers highlighted a stronger improvement in operating conditions midway through the second quarter," noted Maryam Baluch, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. This marked a shift from the consecutive monthly slowdown since the Middle East conflict began in February.
"Purchasing activity also increased, but firms remained cautious about expanding employment, with May showing a slight decline in jobs. Ongoing trade disruptions and inflationary pressures, driven by the current war, will continue to act as headwinds to growth," she added.
Despite these immediate challenges, broader sentiment across the region remains remarkably defensive. Business optimism regarding output over the next 12 months scaled to a four-month high, moving steadily toward the long-run historical average.
Manufacturers remain confident that if new order books hold their current momentum, a sustained recovery in output will eventually translate into renewed job creation across Southeast Asia in the coming quarters.