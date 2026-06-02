Thailand begin VNL 2026 campaign with tough Serbia test in Nanjing

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will open their FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2026 campaign against Serbia on Wednesday (June 3) at 2pm Thailand time.

The Week 1 matches will be played in Nanjing, China, where Thailand face an early test against one of Europe’s strongest volleyball nations. Although Serbia are undergoing a generational transition, their overall standard, physical power and big-match experience mean they remain a difficult opponent for the Thai side.

Thailand face difficult opening test

Thailand go into the match looking to build on their recent form, while Serbia will be aiming to underline their quality despite changes within the squad.

On paper, Serbia hold the stronger head-to-head record. In the last five meetings between the two teams, Serbia have won four times — in the 2021, 2023 and 2024 Nations League, as well as at the 2022 World Championship. Thailand’s only win in that run came in the 2022 Nations League.

Last five meetings between Thailand and Serbia