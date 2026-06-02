Thailand begin VNL 2026 campaign with tough Serbia test in Nanjing

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will open their FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2026 campaign against Serbia on Wednesday (June 3) at 2pm Thailand time.
The Week 1 matches will be played in Nanjing, China, where Thailand face an early test against one of Europe’s strongest volleyball nations. Although Serbia are undergoing a generational transition, their overall standard, physical power and big-match experience mean they remain a difficult opponent for the Thai side.
Thailand go into the match looking to build on their recent form, while Serbia will be aiming to underline their quality despite changes within the squad.
On paper, Serbia hold the stronger head-to-head record. In the last five meetings between the two teams, Serbia have won four times — in the 2021, 2023 and 2024 Nations League, as well as at the 2022 World Championship. Thailand’s only win in that run came in the 2022 Nations League.
Last five meetings between Thailand and Serbia
Thailand’s recent results offer encouragement, with the team winning four consecutive matches at the 2025 SEA Games. Those victories included a five-set win over Vietnam, followed by straight-set wins against Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore.
Thailand’s recent results:
Serbia, meanwhile, have had mixed results in recent warm-up matches. Their latest win came against Türkiye, while they also suffered defeats to Poland and Italy. They were also beaten by the Netherlands at the 2025 World Championship.
Serbia’s recent results:
Thailand’s squad is led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, alongside Natthanicha Jaisaen, Piyanut Pannoy, Kalyarat Khamwong, Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan, Kanyarat Khunmuang, Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, Pimpichaya Kokram, Papatchaya Phontham, Nannaphat Moonjakham, Sasipaporn Chanthawhisut, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Warisara Seetaloed and Kantima Aekpatcha.
The 2026 VNL features 18 teams: Italy, Brazil, Türkiye, Poland, Japan, China, the United States, the Netherlands, Serbia, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Canada, France, Belgium, Czechia, Ukraine, Thailand and Bulgaria.
Each team will play 12 matches across three preliminary weeks. Thailand will begin their campaign in Nanjing before returning home for Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok. The third week will be played in Kansai, Japan.
The top eight teams after the preliminary round will advance to the Finals in Macau, China, from July 22 to 26. The team finishing 18th will be relegated and will not return for the 2027 season, with the highest-ranked eligible team outside the competition taking its place.
Fans in Thailand can follow the 2026 VNL through MONOMAX and MONO 29.