Cambodia launches UNCLOS conciliation over Thai maritime dispute

Cambodia said on Tuesday (June 2, 2026) it had formally informed the United Nations (UN) and Thailand of the start of a compulsory conciliation process under international law to seek an end to its long-running maritime boundary dispute with Thailand.

The move came after the Thai government unilaterally terminated a 2001 agreement with Cambodia last month.

The agreement had served as a framework for co-operation in talks on a disputed area in the Gulf of Thailand over which the two countries have overlapping claims.

Hun Manet, Cambodia’s prime minister, said the step was aimed at protecting Cambodia’s sovereignty and maritime rights in line with the principles of international law, while the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued an official comment on the matter.

Thailand’s cancellation of the agreement came amid rising nationalist sentiment after Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was elected back to office for another term in February.

One of his key campaign pledges was to review the approach to handling the dispute with Cambodia, following two border clashes between the countries last year that left many dead and injured.