Bangkok Pride 2026 Draws Record Crowds as Asia’s Tourism Capital

More than 500,000 revellers flood the Thai capital for Bangkok Pride 2026, driven by a surge in bookings from across nine major Asian travel markets.

Bangkok has firmly cemented its status as Asia’s premier destination for LGBTQ+ tourism. The city's annual Pride celebrations have ignited a massive influx of regional visitors, turning the streets, rooftops, and commercial districts into a vibrant festival of color and music.

According to data released by digital travel platform Agoda, regional enthusiasm for the event has reached an all-time high.

Based on accommodation searches for stays between 29 May and 1 June 2026, every single one of the top nine international markets driving travel interest to Bangkok over the Pride weekend originates within Asia.

The leading inbound search markets include Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

Industry experts note that the figures highlight Bangkok’s immense appeal among Asian holidaymakers seeking inclusive, high-energy travel experiences within a short flight from home.

While cities across the region celebrate Pride in their own distinct ways—from Taiwan’s massive autumn march to growing celebrations in Tokyo and Manila—Bangkok has evolved into a unified regional symbol.

The momentum has been significantly amplified by Thailand’s historic legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2025, a legal milestone that marked a first for Southeast Asia and fundamentally supercharged Bangkok's pull as a regional hub for inclusive tourism.

