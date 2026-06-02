Sa Kaeo tightens Thai-Cambodian border checks as crossings remain closed

Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phothisat has instructed administrative officials to coordinate with the Burapha Force and local officers to closely inspect and monitor the situation at border crossings and temporary trade checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border, and to report the situation to their superiors.

As of 10am today (June 2), inspections at key locations found the following:

Klong Hat district, Ban Khao Din permanent border checkpoint:

The Klong Hat district chief, together with the Burapha Force, paramilitary rangers, police officers, subdistrict chiefs and village headmen, inspected the area. The checkpoint has not been reopened, and no signs were found of people or goods crossing in or out.

Ta Phraya district, Ban Ta Phraya / Bueng Ta Kuan temporary trade checkpoint:

The Ta Phraya district chief assigned the district security officer to lead a joint inspection with the Burapha Force and police. Operations proceeded smoothly. The temporary trade checkpoint remains closed, with no people or goods from the Cambodian side allowed to enter the kingdom. Military officers remain strict in carrying out surveillance duties.

Aranyaprathet district, Ban Nong Prue temporary trade checkpoint:

Relevant agencies carried out a thorough inspection of the area. Officers continue to maintain a security presence and control the situation along the border in strict accordance with the measures.