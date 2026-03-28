Mine clearance stepped up on Sa Kaeo border as more than 60,000 sq m remain high-risk

Burapha Task Force, through Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1, on Saturday entered the Thai-Cambodian border area to clear landmines near Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. The site is a Suspected Hazardous Area (SHA 27-01/AD) covering nearly 100,000 square metres. Operations are continuing to reduce risks and ensure the area is safe for local residents.

Yesterday (March 27, 2026), teams cleared 1,000 sq m using full clearance methods (search and destruction of explosive ordnance) and conducted a technical survey over an additional 2,000 sq m, creating 3,000 sq m of newly confirmed safe area. During the operation, they discovered one POMZ-2 anti-personnel mine and removed it under safety procedures.

Overall progress since November 18, 2025 shows that officials have cleared a cumulative 39,100 sq m, equivalent to 39.18% of the total area.

However, authorities said more than 60,700 sq m—or 60.82%—remains suspected and confirmed mine-contaminated and requires urgent clearance.

Based on clearance statistics in the area, officials have found 60 explosive items in total, including 51 PMN anti-personnel mines, six MN79 mines, two POMZ-2 mines, and one item of unexploded ordnance (UXO). Teams will continue operations to reduce risks and improve safety for communities along the border.