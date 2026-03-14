Thai Navy warns of sea mines in Gulf, urges ships to steer clear

The Royal Thai Navy has issued an additional security warning, advising Thai vessels to avoid or exercise extreme caution over possible sea mine threats in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. It said shipping operators should carefully assess the risks.





Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said on March 14 that the Navy, through the Maritime Traffic Control Centre under the Naval Operations Centre, had issued a further maritime security alert dated March 13, 2026.

The notice was intended to warn Thai shipping operators and merchant vessels to increase vigilance while sailing in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions in the region show signs of intensifying.

According to the Navy’s maritime security assessment, there is a possibility that sea mines could be deployed in those waters, posing danger to commercial shipping and to one of the world’s most important sea lanes.