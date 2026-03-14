Thai Navy warns of sea mines in Gulf, urges ships to steer clear

The Royal Thai Navy has issued an additional security warning, advising Thai vessels to avoid or exercise extreme caution over possible sea mine threats in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. It said shipping operators should carefully assess the risks.
Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said on March 14 that the Navy, through the Maritime Traffic Control Centre under the Naval Operations Centre, had issued a further maritime security alert dated March 13, 2026.
The notice was intended to warn Thai shipping operators and merchant vessels to increase vigilance while sailing in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions in the region show signs of intensifying.
According to the Navy’s maritime security assessment, there is a possibility that sea mines could be deployed in those waters, posing danger to commercial shipping and to one of the world’s most important sea lanes.
The Maritime Traffic and Vessel Control Centre has therefore issued additional guidance for Thai vessels and shipping operators.
The main recommendations are as follows:
The Navy has also issued guidance on how crews should respond if they encounter threats from sea mines, in order to reduce risks and improve safety while transiting the area.
The Royal Thai Navy urged shipping operators and Thai merchant vessels to follow maritime safety alerts and updates closely, and to comply strictly with the recommendations of relevant agencies in order to protect both crews and vessels. It added that it would continue to monitor and assess the situation and stand ready to issue further warnings as needed.