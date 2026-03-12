All Thai vessels leave Strait of Hormuz; Foreign Ministry summons Iranian ambassador

The press briefing of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East by Panidone Pachimsawat, Acting Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday (March 12), can be summarised as follows:

According to reports, on March 11, 2026, at around 11am Thailand time, the Thai cargo vessel Mayuree Naree, carrying 23 Thai crew members, was involved in an incident and sustained damage at the stern while sailing in waters near the Strait of Hormuz after departing Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat, immediately coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman and the relevant authorities, and remained in close contact throughout the evening of Wednesday (March 11) in order to assist the Thai crew members.

The Royal Navy of Oman was able to rescue 20 Thai crew members and bring them safely ashore in Khasab, Oman.

A search team is currently being deployed to assist the remaining three crew members.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat contacted the ship’s captain by telephone and received confirmation that none of the 20 Thai crew members had suffered serious injuries, although they still require psychological care.