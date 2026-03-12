All Thai vessels leave Strait of Hormuz; Foreign Ministry summons Iranian ambassador

The press briefing of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East by Panidone Pachimsawat, Acting Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday (March 12), can be summarised as follows:
According to reports, on March 11, 2026, at around 11am Thailand time, the Thai cargo vessel Mayuree Naree, carrying 23 Thai crew members, was involved in an incident and sustained damage at the stern while sailing in waters near the Strait of Hormuz after departing Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat, immediately coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman and the relevant authorities, and remained in close contact throughout the evening of Wednesday (March 11) in order to assist the Thai crew members.
The Royal Navy of Oman was able to rescue 20 Thai crew members and bring them safely ashore in Khasab, Oman.
A search team is currently being deployed to assist the remaining three crew members.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat contacted the ship’s captain by telephone and received confirmation that none of the 20 Thai crew members had suffered serious injuries, although they still require psychological care.
A local representative of the ship-owning company has taken them to stay at a hotel and will arrange for them to speak with a psychiatrist.
The Royal Thai Embassy is currently arranging overland travel to the area, as it remains a no-fly zone.
The Marine Department under the Ministry of Transport provided additional information that all Thai-flagged vessels have now left the Strait of Hormuz area and that no Thai cargo vessels remain stranded there.
Thailand calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, immediately de-escalate tensions, and return to negotiations in order to prevent the situation from escalating further and undermining peace and stability, both in the region and globally.
Thailand also protests the violence arising from the attack on the commercial vessel and expresses concern over the matter.
This morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the Iranian Ambassador to Thailand for a meeting to discuss the facts surrounding the above issue.
This evening, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold a telephone discussion with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman to thank the Omani government for assisting the Thai crew members, follow up on the search for the remaining three crew members, and discuss the facts with the Omani side as well.
A Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Situation in the Middle East on March 13, 2026, an initiative proposed by Thailand, will be held to discuss the situation and its impact on the region, as well as to exchange views on ASEAN’s response and long-term preparedness.
The meeting will be an opportunity to reaffirm ASEAN unity and the importance of ASEAN centrality in jointly addressing a crisis that affects the region.
As for the progress of assistance provided to Thai nationals in the region:
Iran: The second group of Thai nationals evacuated from Iran has already arrived in Türkiye and will return to Thailand in two groups.
This morning, the first group of 34 Thai nationals, most of them labourers, arrived back in Thailand, while the second group is due to arrive on the morning of March 13, 2026.
United Arab Emirates: In addition to Etihad Airways flights, Emirates and Air Arabia are currently operating limited daily flights from Dubai to Thailand.
Bahrain: Gulf Air has announced additional flights as an option for overland travel, followed by onward travel on special Dammam–Bangkok flights.
Qatar: The Royal Thai Embassy in Doha has facilitated the return to Thailand of 124 Thai nationals in Qatar and their family members.
The first flight from Qatar arrived in Thailand yesterday evening (March 11).
This was a special flight arranged to assist stranded passengers and those wishing to leave Doha only, and does not yet mark a full resumption of commercial services.
Israel: EL AL and Arkia, the Israeli airlines operating flights from Tel Aviv to Thailand, have now resumed normal services.
Passengers can book tickets and check flight status via the official websites of both airlines.