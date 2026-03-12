Ministry sets task force as US Section 301 probe targets Thai autos, machinery and rubber

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the United States has begun reviewing trading partners, including Thailand, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 over concerns about “structural excess capacity” in manufacturing, which could lead to trade retaliation measures.

She said she has ordered the establishment of a special task force within the Ministry of Commerce to closely monitor developments and prepare Thailand’s response to the allegations. The task force will be chaired by Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary for Commerce, with the director-generals of all Commerce Ministry departments included. It will meet to assess sector-by-sector impacts and prepare clarifications to help prevent Thai goods from facing additional tariffs.

Suphajee said the US process could lead to retaliatory measures if the policies of the economies under review are found to be “unreasonable or discriminatory”.

She said that on March 11, 2026, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the start of investigations into 16 economies, including Thailand, to examine “acts, policies and practices” that may contribute to excess capacity in manufacturing. The US views this as an obstacle to re-shoring and as harmful to American jobs.