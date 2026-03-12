Thai Airways adds special Bangkok-Paris flight on March 18

Thai Airways has added a special return flight between Bangkok and Paris on March 18, 2026, to help relieve the backlog of stranded passengers and accommodate rising demand for travel.
A source at Thai Airways International Public Company Limited said bookings for the additional service are now open.
The outbound flight, TG8690, will depart Bangkok at 1.05am and arrive in Paris at 7.50am local time.
The return flight, TG8691, will leave Paris at 11am local time and arrive in Bangkok at 4.30am the following day.
Passengers seeking further information on travel arrangements, flight schedules, reservations or ticketing can visit thaiairways.com, contact Thai Airways sales offices or authorised agents, or call the THAI Contact Center on 0-2356-1111, which operates 24 hours a day.