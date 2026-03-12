Thai Airways adds special Bangkok-Paris flight on March 18

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026

Thai Airways has added a special return flight between Bangkok and Paris on March 18, 2026, to ease the backlog of stranded passengers and meet rising travel demand, with bookings open from today.

Thai Airways has added a special return flight between Bangkok and Paris on March 18, 2026, to help relieve the backlog of stranded passengers and accommodate rising demand for travel.

A source at Thai Airways International Public Company Limited said bookings for the additional service are now open.

The outbound flight, TG8690, will depart Bangkok at 1.05am and arrive in Paris at 7.50am local time.


 

Thai Airways adds special Bangkok-Paris flight on March 18

The return flight, TG8691, will leave Paris at 11am local time and arrive in Bangkok at 4.30am the following day.

Passengers seeking further information on travel arrangements, flight schedules, reservations or ticketing can visit thaiairways.com, contact Thai Airways sales offices or authorised agents, or call the THAI Contact Center on 0-2356-1111, which operates 24 hours a day.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy