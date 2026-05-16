Border diplomacy works — Anutin welcomes Uncle Yot’s return but stands firm

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has described Cambodia’s return of Yot Sainoi, known as “Uncle Yot”, as a positive sign, but stressed that the handover does not mean Thailand will agree to everything Cambodia wants.

Speaking on May 16, 2026, at the 2nd Cavalry Division, King’s Guard, Anutin was asked whether Cambodia’s return of Yot to Thailand on May 15 should be seen as cooperation and a positive signal between the two countries.

Anutin said the case showed that both sides were able to separate people-to-people issues from problems between governments and administrative systems. He said Thailand and Cambodia did not use citizens as bargaining tools or trade-offs, which he described as a positive sign.

However, he cautioned that Cambodia’s decision to return Yot did not mean Thailand must concede on other matters. He said all issues must depend on negotiation.

Thailand and Cambodia to use UNCLOS as common basis

Asked what else the two governments should do to build confidence, Anutin said his meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during the recent ASEAN Summit in the Philippines had provided one important step.

He said he had formally informed Hun Manet verbally that Thailand had cancelled MOU 44 and wanted both sides to proceed under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS.

According to Anutin, Cambodia responded that it was disappointed because it had expected the two countries to continue under the previous approach. However, once Thailand cancelled MOU 44, Cambodia also agreed to rely on UNCLOS.