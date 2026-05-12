Hun Sen tells Cambodia not to hold bilateral talks with Thailand on maritime dispute

Cambodian Senate President and Acting Head of State Hun Sen posted on Facebook on Tuesday, saying Thai media had reported on May 11 that Thailand’s foreign minister had said that, under the Convention on the Law of the Sea, after the cancellation of the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding, the process must continue within the framework of the Convention, involving several stages, and that the primary method should first be negotiations between the two parties.

“If this report accurately reflects the words of the Thai Foreign Minister, then the phrase, ‘the primary method should first be negotiations between the two parties,’ clearly contradicts Thailand’s own actions. Thailand unilaterally cancelled the MOU 2001, thereby already dismantling the framework for bilateral negotiations concerning the overlapping maritime claims,” Hun Sen said.

He added: “In my capacity as Acting Head of State, I would like to remind the Royal Government not to engage in any bilateral negotiations with Thailand on maritime issues, and instead to proceed directly to the mechanisms provided under the 1982 UNCLOS without waiting for any agreement from the Thai side.”