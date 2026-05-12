Sihasak rejects Cambodia’s MOU 44 move, insists talks must follow UNCLOS

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand did not recognise Cambodia’s reported move to register MOU 44 as evidence concerning a boundary line drawn through Koh Kut, insisting that any talks between the two countries must be held only under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday (May 12), Sihasak was asked about reports that Cambodia had registered the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding between Thailand and Cambodia on overlapping continental shelf claims, or MOU 44, before the Thai government announced its termination.

He said Cambodia is now a party to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which provides the same legal framework Thailand intends to use in future discussions.

“As for MOU 44, we have already terminated it,” Sihasak said, adding that negotiations under UNCLOS would be a constructive approach and would avoid wasting time. However, he said it was still too early to conclude which mechanism would be used.