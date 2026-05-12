Gold Markets at ‘Point of No Return’ as Analysts Warn of Imminent ‘Time Bomb’ Breakout

As gold consolidates between $4,400 and $4,800, experts warn that a "structural turning point" is nearing, driven by central bank demand and geopolitical risk.

The global gold market has reached a critical crossroads. Following a record-breaking rally in early 2026, prices have entered a significant consolidation phase, caught between the opposing forces of aggressive monetary policy and heightening systemic fragility.

Analysts now describe the current technical setup as a "time bomb," suggesting a violent breakout is imminent.

According to Warawut Benjaputtarak, managing director of Hua Seng Heng Gold Futures, the precious metal is currently oscillating within a broad corridor of $4,400 to $4,800 per ounce.

The asset faces a formidable "ceiling" created by high real yields and a robust US dollar—sustained by the "Dollar Smile" theory, where the greenback thrives during both periods of US growth and global instability.

However, a "structural floor" remains firmly in place, bolstered by persistent recession risks and unprecedented accumulation by emerging market central banks.