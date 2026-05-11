Sihasak rejects Cambodian media claim Thailand agreed to UNCLOS compulsory conciliation

“There is therefore no cause for concern,” he said.

Sihasak criticises unilateral Cambodian statements

Sihasak said Cambodia appeared to want certain outcomes and often drew conclusions before talks had even begun. He suggested this could be part of Cambodia’s negotiating style to gain an advantage.

“Such unilateral statements should not happen. Any new process under the framework of the law of the sea convention should begin with openness and sincerity towards each other,” he said.

Anutin-Hun Manet meeting made no commitments

Asked about the meeting between Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Sihasak said it was merely a discussion and that no commitments had been made.

He added that Thailand had made clear that before talks on land border issues or boundary demarcation could take place, both sides would first need to build mutual trust.

At present, he said, the situation had not yet reached that stage.

Thailand insists talks will not put country at a disadvantage

Sihasak urged the public to be confident that any negotiations would not put Thailand at a disadvantage.

He said Thailand’s main goal was to restore relations with Cambodia, not to engage in talks that could be used by the other side to claim a political victory.

“Thailand has always been open and sincere, but sincerity from Cambodia remains unclear. Cambodia should engage in talks as a neighbour and should not seek to gain an advantage or distort the outcome of discussions for its own benefit. Instead, both sides should adjust their approach to working together in order to find the best possible solution,” Sihasak said.