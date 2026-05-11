Thaksin returns home after parole as PM says he is ‘glad’

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to his Chan Song La residence at around 9am on Monday after being released on parole from Klong Prem Central Prison and reporting to the Probation Department to acknowledge the conditions attached to his release.

His return home came after 243 days in custody and was met by a lively crowd of family members, Pheu Thai MPs and red-shirt supporters. When his vehicle arrived outside Chan Song La, Thaksin asked the driver to stop so he could greet reporters and supporters waiting in front of the residence.

Asked about his health, Thaksin replied briefly: “I went into meditation for eight months. Now I can’t remember anything.” When asked in English how he felt after leaving Klong Prem prison, he answered: “Relieved.”

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was also asked about Thaksin’s parole before chairing a national committee meeting to prepare for the 2026 annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Asked whether he would visit Thaksin at Chan Song La, Anutin smiled and said only: “Oh, I’m glad.”